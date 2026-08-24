Various media outlets reported afterward that U.S. President Donald Trump had played his favorite role – that of a real estate developer: When he presented the half finished new helipad behind the White House to the press in mid-August 2026, he spoke at length about the materials used: For the diplomatic driveway leading to the South Portico – the part of the building that appears in the media during state visits – he had replaced the ugly, pothole-ridden asphalt with a dignified material – white granite from California.

Then he went on to sing the praises of this natural stone, repeatedly coming back to it: “It’s rated one million years,” and it’s harder than concrete: “It is 35,000 pounds per square inch; hard concrete is 5,000 pounds.”

He then illustrated this point once more: “If you took a hammer and started hammering right now – all day long – you wouldn’t see a mark on it.”

And finally: “Nature is stronger than what humans can produce.”

At the adjacent helicopter landing pad, Trump never tired of emphasizing that it was he who, after decades of makeshift solutions, had finally brought about a dignified solution. After all, the latest generation of aircraft known as “Marine One” had engines so powerful that they tore the grass out of the ground and scattered it around the area.

That is why steel plates must currently be laid out on the lawn before every landing.

With the granite and the new presidential seal, Trump said he had now solved the problem once and for all. And as a bonus, he had also reduced the site‘s excessive slope to the minimum necessary for rainwater drainage. Plus: The area could now be used for receptions.

Then he came to the seal itself.

“Where’s Brett?” he asked (at 16:45), and Brett Rugo hurried over from the crowd of onlookers. Brett Rugo is the CEO of Rugo Stone, a natural stone company based in Lorton, Virginia. He served as president of the Marble Institute of America (MIA) and, in 2010, spoke about the industry‘s future in an interview with Stone-Ideas.com. His company regularly wins one or more awards at the annual Pinnacle Awards hosted by what is now the Natural Stone Institute (NSI).

Trump praised the work of the contractors. In the case of Rugo Stone, he highlighted the precision of the joints – less than one-tenth of an inch – with which the company had installed the individual stone pieces of the new seal.

In the end, the president was the first to sign his name on the eagle in the center of the seal, which was still lying upside down on this occasion. He invited some of the representatives from the companies and the military to sign as well, starting with Brett Rugo.

As for the cost of the helipad, he said that the helicopter manufacturer, Sikorsky, would cover part of it, with donations coming from others and from himself as well.

White House South Portico

Photos: Screenshots from the video