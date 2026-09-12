At Marmomac 2026 in Hall 6, C4
Name of the stone: BRECCIA PALLADIO
Stone type: marble
Color: a polychromatic beige background enriched by delicate pinkish and blue-grey nuances.
Quarry location: unspecified
Description of the stone: Breccia Palladio is a premium marble defined by a compact brecciated texture, showcasing a polychromatic beige base enriched by delicate pinkish and blue-grey nuances. Quarried from limestone sedimentary formations rich in clasts and iridescent veins, it stands out for its extraordinary chromatic depth.
Peculiarities of the stone: A clast-rich brecciated structure with iridescent veining, delivering unique chromatic depth.
Application: Suitable for cladding, countertops, and interior design accents.
Finishes: honed, brushed, polished
Frost resistant: No
Company: GRASSI PIETRE s.r.l.
https://grassipietre.it/
Contact: Via Madonetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto VI
COD. FISCALE e P. IVA: 03013000249
Tel +39 0444 639092
Fax +39 0444 730071
Email