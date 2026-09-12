At Marmomac 2026 in Hall 6, C4

Name of the stone: BRECCIA PALLADIO

Stone type: marble

Color: a polychromatic beige background enriched by delicate pinkish and blue-grey nuances.

Quarry location: unspecified

Description of the stone: Breccia Palladio is a premium marble defined by a compact brecciated texture, showcasing a polychromatic beige base enriched by delicate pinkish and blue-grey nuances. Quarried from limestone sedimentary formations rich in clasts and iridescent veins, it stands out for its extraordinary chromatic depth.

Peculiarities of the stone: A clast-rich brecciated structure with iridescent veining, delivering unique chromatic depth.

Application: Suitable for cladding, countertops, and interior design accents.

Finishes: honed, brushed, polished

Frost resistant: No

Company: GRASSI PIETRE s.r.l.

https://grassipietre.it/

Contact: Via Madonetta 2, 36024 Castegnero Nanto VI

COD. FISCALE e P. IVA: 03013000249

Tel +39 0444 639092

Fax +39 0444 730071

Email