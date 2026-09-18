“Agatha” is a new table lamp by designers Parisotto + Formenton & partners for Italian QO company. It is born from the encounter between matter and light, reinterpreting marble not only as an architectural material but as a true means of expression.

The lamp combines technical precision and material sensitivity, enhancing the natural veining and depth of the stone. Light, meeting the surface, amplifies its texture and creates a sophisticated visual effect, capable of discreetly yet decisively engaging with the space.

The project combines solid craftsmanship with integrated lighting performance, creating an object that straddles the boundary between design and architecture. Equipped with a rechargeable 6W LED source, “Agatha” is available in various color temperatures—2200K, 2700K, 3000K – and adapts to different design needs.

Thanks to its construction features and the quality of the materials, the lamp is suitable for a variety of applications, from residential interiors to contract spaces, and even nautical settings.

“‘Agatha‘thus establishes itself as a refined and versatile lighting solution, capable of transforming matter into light and light into experience,” as stated in a press release by the company.

Parisotto + Formenton & Partners

QU srl

Photos: QU