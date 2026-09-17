Marmomac and the City: For its 60th edition, Marmomac is reviving an idea of the original Marmomacc (with two “c”s) and, as in the past, will present installations, works of art, and stone street furniture in downtown Verona. This time, the event is taking place in cooperation with the municipal governments of Carrara and Pietrasanta – works by internationally renowned artists, some of whom have previously been featured as part of “White Carrara” are now set to showcase the “Excellence of Made in Italy” in Verona as well.



Another new feature this year is the International Sustainable Excellence Award. It recognizes products, projects, or ideas that aim to reduce environmental impact, improve production efficiency, and promote the responsible use of resources. There are five categories: machines & plants, tools, software, chemicals, Eureka (Startup & Innovation). The awards ceremony will take place on September 25 ((12 p.m. – 1-p.m.), Technology Forum Hall 2). The University of Verona was the event’s patron.



In the presentation “On Stone – Learning from Lessinia” in Hall 10, British architect and researcher Joseph Grimma analyzes the ancient stone structures in the mountainous region on Lake Garda. In light of new digital possibilities, he identifies a “Golden Age” for natural stone: “Through practices of reuse, digital fabrication processes, and new research into low-emission materials, stone becomes a medium capable of generating new languages across architecture, urban design, and interior spaces,” the trade show’s website states.



Also in Hall 10, the company Ghirardi 1938 is exhibiting one of the facade elements it created between 2002 and 2004 for the new building of the world-famous La Scala opera house in Milan. Architect Mario Botta had placed an elliptical tower behind the old building, whose facade consisted of 3.30 × 3.30 m natural stone elements (6,500 running meters). Ghirardi had to develop an innovative production process, which also also meant new machinery. Botticino marble with a brushed surface was used.

Ghirardi 1938

https://www.ghirardi.it/



The Pietra Naturale Autentica network, an association of companies and individuals from Italy’s natural stone industry, is presenting its “Pietra in Movimento” initiative in Hall 11 C3-D3. It serves as a forum for exchange among companies, architects, and experts and features expert presentations as well as national and international case studies. The network was launched in 2019 to distinguish natural stone from imitations. The current campaign has already been on display in Milan, Venice, and Florence and will move on from Verona to Rome. The PNA slogan and the title of the website is “Natural Stone Is Better.”

Pietra Naturale Autentica

https://www.naturalstoneisbetter.com/en/



“Brazil – The World’s Leading Source of Premium Quartzites” Hall 1. Just as in 2025, Brazil has once again taken over the entire Hall 1. Forty-two companies are showcasing their natural stones, particularly the colorful quartzites and granites for which the country is famous. At Café Brasil, the geological diversity is showcased through a wall mosaic: On display is a map featuring 80 samples made from 44 different materials, including quartzites, granites, marble, and other natural stones, provided by the 27 exhibiting companies. The exhibitors are hoping for sales totaling $60 million, according to a press release from the national association Centrorochas.

Centrorochas

https://centrorochas.org.br/en/noticia/brazil-asserts-the-origin-of-its-quartzites-in-italy-the-destination-for-over-us85-million-in-exports/

Marmomac

Events Calendar