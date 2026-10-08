“Frammenti” is a modular stone cladding designed in a 20×10 cm format, developed by Martinelli Venezia for Lithea. The project originates as an evolution and reinterpretation of the work “Tracce” (see link below), translating its principles into a new scale and a new compositional system, within a shared language based on the relationship between material, sign, and composition.

A composition of 27 different tiles, in which each module is defined by engravings, reliefs, and textures that transform the surface into a field of visual and tactile traces. Geometries, micro-architectures, and material variations give shape to an open system, where the design is never unitary but emerges from the juxtaposition and repetition of elements.

The project interprets the wall as an active surface, capable of receiving and conveying memory, rhythm, and depth. The composition develops through a grammar of solids and voids, light and shadow, continuity and discontinuity.

The material is Bianco Carrara marble.

Martinelli Venezia

Lithea

Photos: Nino Bartuccio photo