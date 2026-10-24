Name of the stone: Violet

Stone Type: sandstone

Color: violet

Quarry Location: Alcañiz, Spain

Description of the stone: Natural stone in reddish and violet tones, standing out for its character, exclusivity, and robustness. It is an ideal stone for projects seeking a design with strong style and personality.

Peculiarities of the stone: With a bold presence, it brings a unique touch to any space, while maintaining the essence and comfort that only a natural product can offer.

Application: Interior and exterior flooring, interior and exterior cladding.

Finishes: sawn, honed, flamed.

Frost Resistant: Yes

Company: Piedra Natural Rubio / Rubio Stone combines tradition with innovation preserving the essence and experience of the stonemason‘s trade. We utilize the latest technology, incorporating new technological resources to achieve the greatest precision, quality, and production capacity, enabling us to tackle the most demanding jobs and projects. Innovation and the constant effort to improve day by day are part of our DNA.

https://www.rubiostone.com/

Contact: Polígono Industrial Les Verdunes Nº 2, 25400 Les Borges Blanques Lleida, Spain

Tel: +34 973 14 05 32

E-mail

LinkedIn

Technical Data:

https://www.rubiostone.com/en/natural-stone/violet/