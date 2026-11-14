Name of the stone: Northcliff Blue

Stone Type: sandstone

Color: blue-grey

Quarry Location: Alcañiz, Spain

Description of the stone: Northcliff Blue, with its range of grey, bluish, and brown tones, stands out as one of the most remarkable options for horizontal projects, especially those requiring high-performance outdoor paving and cladding. Its resistance makes it an ideal choice for high-traffic areas, both pedestrian and vehicular, including heavy vehicle circulation. It is, without a doubt, one of the most valued European sandstones for all types of commercial and public works projects.

Peculiarities of the stone: It is available in various formats, from large paving slabs to cobblestone sizes, making it versatile for different applications. Northcliff Blue is one of the few sandstones that allows a flamed finish, which provides a rough, anti-slip texture especially valued in high-traffic areas and particularly in cold and harsh climates, where safety and durability are paramount.

Application: exterior flooring

Finishes: sawn, bush-hammered, flamed

Frost Resistant: Yes

Company: Piedra Natural Rubio / Rubio Stone combines tradition with innovation preserving the essence and experience of the stonemason‘s trade. We utilize the latest technology, incorporating new technological resources to achieve the greatest precision, quality, and production capacity, enabling us to tackle the most demanding jobs and projects. Innovation and the constant effort to improve day by day are part of our DNA.

https://www.rubiostone.com/

Contact: Polígono Industrial Les Verdunes Nº 2, 25400 Les Borges Blanques Lleida, Spain

Tel: +34 973 14 05 32

Email

LinkedIn

Technical Data:

https://www.rubiostone.com/en/natural-stone/northcliff-blue/