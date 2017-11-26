US-Landscaping market: Boulders, edging, and pavers will see robust growth through 2021

Freedonia Group Study sees rising popularity of outdoor living spaces together with growth in new housing construction

Demand for hardscape products in the US is expected to increase 5.6% per year to US-$3.5 billion in 2021. Despite slow growth in sales of existing homes, an indicator of home remodeling trends including landscaping, sales of hardscape products such as boulders, edging, and pavers will see robust growth through 2021, buoyed by strong growth in new housing construction, which will support new hardscaping installations when homes are first built. Furthermore, the rising popularity of outdoor living spaces such as patios and outdoor kitchens, often constructed using large volumes of hardscaping, will bolster demand. For in-depth analysis of these and other trends, see Landscaping Products Market in the US, 5th Edition, a new study from The Freedonia Group, a Cleveland-based industry research firm.

Keywords for the stone sector are terrace paving, garden paths, drystone walls, grills, or fireplaces, just to name a few.

Impermeable pavers such as asphalt result in water runoff that may back up sewer systems and pollute water supplies, inspiring cities to adopt permeable alternatives, most of which are made of concrete, for sidewalks, plazas, and parking lots. As a result, concrete pavers accounted for 78% of hardscaping concrete sales in 2016, and demand is forecast to rise 5.9% annually to US-$1.4 billion in 2021.

Despite a slowdown in demand, decorative products will retain nearly 41% of the landscaping product market in 2021. A spike in sales of outdoor lighting products, including higher-value LED and solar types, as well as healthy growth in pots and planters, will help sustain the projected 3.4% annual growth for decorative landscaping products through 2021, a deceleration from the 2011-2016 period.

Gains will be fueled by creating areas for entertaining and cooking outdoors. Continued interest in home improvement television shows, magazines, and websites inspire homeowners to purchase landscaping products that incorporate style elements prevalent inside the home. These include decorative pottery, and tiles and pavers made from natural stone and porcelain.

Additionally, landscaping products such as lighting, structural shelters, and heating equipment extend the usefulness of an outdoor space into evenings and during seasons with transitional weather.

Furthermore, rising interest in gardening – decorative and/or edible – will boost sales. Gardeners are more likely to purchase pots and planters, develop raised plant beds with hardscape products, and use structures such as sheds and hobby greenhouses. Healthy gains for pots and planters result in part from rising consumer interest in container gardening, particularly herbs, vegetables, and decorative plants that must be brought indoors during colder months.

Landscaping Products Market in the US, 5th Edition (published 10/2017, 182 pages) is available for US-$5500 from Freedonia Group.

