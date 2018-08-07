„Mosartec“ by Friul Mosaic and Alberto Apostoli.

The tradition of an ancient mosaic is brought together with modern bathroom technology

In „Mosartec“, mosaics of stone and other materials as an old tradition are brought together with innovative bathroom technologies. The new collection was born in a cooperation of Friul Mosaic with Studio Alberto Apostoli, both well-known companies from Italy.

It is striking how the old and the new are integrated into each other: in the „Newsform“ shower head the waterjets are completely hidden in the mosaic. Also, the „Eutech“ touch controls are almost invisible.

In a press release on occasion of the prototype presentation in Milan during the Salone del Mobile 2018 is said: „The mosaic now appears more modern and the technology less cold, their fusion has given life to an unexpected product.“

The tesserae in the mosaic have a variable size of about 1.5 cm and a thickness of 10 mm. The materials used are Travertino Rosso, marble Rosso Verona, marble Rosso Laguna as well as Venetian Enamels and Glass.

Friul Mosaic is an innovative company with a long tradition, It is based in San Martino al Tagliamento in Northern Italy.

Studio Apostoli is a multi-disciplinary design company which works in architecture, interior design, product design and engineering. The company calls itself „The international leader in Spa Design and Consulting“.

