Best of 2019: Product design with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled the 5 articles and reports with the most clicks in 2019

Photo above: What, exactly, does added value in stone design hope to achieve? The Vitória Stone Fair included a presentation, which left us at a loss for words

New ways of working natural stone: „recomposition“ and „twinned or derived forms“. Pioneer in his branch Raffaello Galiotto contends that the world of stonemasonry must adapt to sustainability, new machinery and acceleration words

„Functional sculptures“ is a small but exclusive market for natural stone. „Functional sculptures“ is a small but exclusive market for natural stone words

Akdotex: Natural stone tiles with innovative textures and as mosaics in almost infinite combinations. The Turkish brand Akdo presents its latest design collection as a world first in Verona words

Salone del Mobile in Milan 2019: „The client wants marble“. The furniture branch is introducing items with natural stone affordable for the middle class, too words

(26.01.2020, USA: 01.26.2020)