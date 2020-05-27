Marmomac’s research journey: marble and natural stone in alliance with other materials

In a press release, the fair introduces “ten projects highlighting unprecedented and courageous combinations, as well as surfaces, finishes, effects and formats”

Veronafiere, the organizer of Marmomac (September 30 – October 03, 2020), sent us the following press release:

Marble is a word we automatically associate with luxury, classic and timeless design. Yet in recent years, we have seen many more ways in which marble and natural stone can be processed in original ways and combined with truly diverse materials to create furnishings or modern spaces.

When combined with wood, metals, resins or fabrics, marble adapts to and enhances every kind of setting: from intimate and private rooms in the home to sumptuous and monumental ones in hotels. Marble interprets space to achieve unique connotations time and again. Natural stone embellishes buildings to create modern, refined elegance that meets the design, durability and resistance needs even of the most discerning customers.

Marmomac – the leading international trade fair specifically for marble and natural stone – continues its research journey with this selection of ten projects highlighting unprecedented and courageous combinations, as well as surfaces, finishes, effects and formats.

Marmomac, September 30 – October 03, 2020

Belgian designer Ben Storms balanced small blocks of marble on metal “cushions”. The InHale collection of coffee tables, presented for the first time at the Collectible Fair in Brussels, dispels the heaviness of the material through this gentle composition. Photo: Ben Storms



Studio EO from Sweden combines blown glass vases with fragments of waste marble to produce these colorful Drill Vases. They are conceived as “exercises in improvisation”, since some of the pieces of marble already had holes, thereby giving rise to the idea of combining them with pure cylindrical shapes. Photo: Studio EO



Fabio Novembre intersects a white marble statue with an architecture made up of wooden shelves to camouflage the human figure between words and objects. Although at different epochs, Novembre dialogues with Antonio Canova, with whom he shares a sensitivity for par excellence female beauty: Venus. Photo: Driade



In this well-being bathroom designed by Alessandro La Spada, Corteccia slabs by Antolini poetically recall the veins of century-old trees, dialoguing elegantly with the metal profiles that frame the volumes of the storage space within pure and delicate geometry. Photo: Antolini



The young Italian designer Ilaria Bianchi combines marble – the par excellence noble material – with a poor one normally used for packaging or as a thermal insulator: polystyrene. The outcome is the unique design of the limited edition Duo shelves. Photo: Ilaria Bianchi



The Kane World Food Studio restaurant, designed by Bogdan Ciocodeica in Bucharest as an urban tropical oasis, presents a unique combination of materials: the large marble counter, concrete floor and pillars, wooden furniture, with brass mirrors and finishes. Photo: Adrei Margulescu



The Voie Light project. The Stone Edition by Sabine Marcelis: blocks of marble and their pure volumes are criss-crossed by luminous circles to highlight veins and narrate the sedimentation of time. The lamps designed by Bloc Studio enhance the magic of marble thanks to the neon landscape. Photo: Bloc Studio



The flooring in this apartment in Lithuania comprises pieces of marble, travertine and granite embedded in a white cement binder to creating a gigantic terrazzo effect. Studio Do Architects combined the colors used for the furnishings with the textures of the materials to create an elegant palette of soft tones ranging from rouge to maple. Photo: Norbert Tukaj



Salute is a collection of tables where marble is combined with metal. Designed by Sebastian Herkner for Parisian company La Chance, these sculptural and high-impact products are available in various sizes and color shades. Photo: La Chance



This elegant kitchen designed by Arjaan De Feyter, based in Wijnegem, Belgium, is marked by an interesting contrast between slabs of grey travertine, concrete and stained ash wood. Photo: Piet-Albert Goethals



