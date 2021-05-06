Natural stone art for the Covid-19 pandemic: Salvatori has internationally renowned designers and architects create miniature homes for a global village

Creatives are asked to represent what “home“ means to them / This time: Patricia Urquiola and Yabu Pushelberg

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Italian company Salvatori has launched “The Village“: 7 internationally renowned designers and architects are to create miniature houses made of natural stone to artistically represent what “home“ means to them. The Spanish-Italian designer Patricia Urquiola has made the start, Yabu Pushelberg (USA) was the second. Over the coming months, studios Kengo Kuma (Japan), Rodolfo Dordoni (Italy), John Pawson (UK), Elisa Ossino (Italy), and Vincent Van Duysen (Belgium) will follow.

As the press release states, the company’s Executive Director Gabriele Salvatori wanted to make a theme of the fact that many people had a new experience of their home during the Corona pandemic. “We realized that our home is a haven and as such, it has to reflect who we are and how we live,“ the press release states.

But beyond that, he said, the rapid spread of the virus has made people experience the reality of the global village more clearly than ever before.

So he invited the well-known creatives to design “a series of whimsical imaginary houses, each designed to address important and fundamental themes of contemporary living.“

Patricia Urquiola created a sculpture executed in 2 different types of stone: under the name “Alma“ (soul) the material is Rosa Portogallo marble with a smooth polished surface, for the variant “Petra“ she used a travertine with the usual irregularities in the surface. In the 1st case, according to the press release, she was concerned with the “glorious coloring and veins“ in the 2nd case “an evocative and tactile stone“.





Depending on the side from which one views the massive stone sculptures, very different impressions of the geometries are also possible.

“Kore“ was the common generic term for Urquiola’s sibling houses, meant with reference to the kores, ancient female statues from Greece. “Kore wants to tell about how the home has become the center of our lives, our habitat. Petra and Alma evoke feelings of domestic warmth and intimacy, representing two worlds and two different yet complementary aesthetics. “





New York-based design studio Yabu Pushelberg debuts its contribution to the project with “Assembly“, a trio of sculptural-like minimalist pieces that respond to the unpredictable, authentic beauty of life itself.

Finding fluidity in the solidity of natural stone, and inspired by the ancient city of Petra, George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg carved out blocks of Crema d’Orcia limestone to create amorphic shapes and rectilinear geometric forms.

The individual towers are named “Self“, “Collective“ and “Convergence“, representative of the individual, the community, and their intersection. Each piece can stand alone, but when grouped together, there is an innate beauty in the way they communicate and engage with one another.

George Yabu and Glenn Pushelberg: “We started from the concept given to us of The Village, which is an assembly of people gathering together, living closely, socializing. If you look at these towers, they look like stacked dwellings in a village. From there, we embraced Assembly as the name for the collection.“

Salvatori

Patricia Urquiola

Yabu Pushelberg

See also:



(07.05.2021, USA: 05.07.2021)