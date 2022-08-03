74 74 stone design objects on show in Lisbon‘s Coach Museum through September 25, 2022

The works were created by 36 international architects, designers, and artists in the framework of the “Primeira Pedra“ project

More than 70 stone design objects created by 36 architects, designers, and artists from 15 different nationalities are on show in Lisbon’s Coach Museum (Museu dos Coches) through September 25, 2022. The works in Portuguese natural stone stem from the “Primeira Pedra“ (First Stone) initiative meant to bring ahead new ideas for the usage of local marbles and granites and thus to promote the country’s stone sector.

In an elaborated marketing campaign, some of the creations had been on show e.g., in famous museums or at cultural events in London, Milan, New York, São Paulo, Venice, Weil am Rhein, Basel and Dubai accompanied by discussions of artists and intellectuals. The aim was to establish a connection between Portugal’s culture and its stones in the perception of potential customers worldwide.

The government and the European Union finanzed the program organized by stone association Assimagra.

Participating stone companies were: AGF António Galego e Filhos, Airelimestones, Ardósias Valério e Figueiredo, Comármore, Dimpomar, ETMA, Ezequiel Francisco Alves, Fátima Stones, Formas de Pedra, Gárgula Gótica, Grupo Ferrar, Joaquim Duarte Urmal & Filhos, Julipedra, LSI Stone, Marfilpe, Marmocazi, Mármores da Granja, Mármores Galrão, Mocapor, Moca Stone, MVC Mármores de Alcobaça, Pedra Secular, Polimagra, Roufimar, Solancis, Solicel, Solubema, Transgranitos.

Participating artists were: Ai Weiwei, Álvaro Siza, Amanda Levete, Bijoy Jain, Carla Juaçaba, Carsten Höller, Claudia Moreira Salles, Eduardo Souto de Moura, Elemental, Estudio Campana, Fernanda Fragateiro, Fernando Brízio, Frith Kerr, Ian Anderson, Jasper Morrison — João Luís Carrilho da Graça, Jonathan Barnbrook, Jonathan Olivares, Jorge Silva, Julião Sarmento, Manuel Aires Mateus, Marina Abramović, Mia Hägg, Michael Anastassiades, Michel Rojkind, Miguel Vieira Baptista, Paulo David, Pedro Falcão, Peter Saville, Philippe Starck, R2 Design, Ronan & Erwan Bouroullec, Sagmeister & Walsh, Studio MK27, Vhils, Vladimir Djurovic.

Primeira Pedra

Museo dos Coches (Portuguese)

