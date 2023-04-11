Design with natural stone as part of the Milan Design Week 2023 from April 17 to 26 (1)

In the city center, international initiatives and creatives present their latest collections and projects

Every year in April, Milan is the world capital of design. That’s when the latest creations of furniture designers are presented at the fairground in the Rho district, and companies in the city center show their products for the coming year in countless galleries and showrooms. FuoriSalone, translated: Outside the Fair, is the name of this particular show, especially in the Brera district, which, together with the fair makes up Milan Design Week. This design festival runs from April 17 to 26, 2023, with the fair only open from April 18 to 23. We show some of the presentations in the city center related to natural stone.

Brazil is known for its extraordinary variety of natural stones, gladly titled “exotic“ varieties, because they have unusual colors and textures. For the stone association Centrorochas, designer Vivian Coser has made a furniture collection with such stones. She presents it at the Università degli Studi (Via Festa del Perdono 7). “These materials support a variety of textures and patterns that replicate the sensory beauty we experience in nature,“ Coser highlights.



Under the title “Next Creatures,“ Italian industrial designer Raffaello Galiotto shows 20 fantastic objects in which he has rethought existing forms of nature into fictional objects, such as parts of skeletons or edges of leaves. The mastermind of natural stone design, who often presents his ideas in Hall 1 of Marmomac trade fair in Verona, aims to demonstrate what is possible by combining the millions of years old stone with modern CNC technology. The venue for the presentation is the Museum of the Association of Italian Industrial Designers ADI (Piazza Compasso d’Oro, 1).

Belgium was not known as a design hub in the past, but now the country has a new generation of creatives. Fifteen of them show their work at the Belgian Design Pavilion (Cola Montan, 13). Two also work with natural stone: Verstrepen Studio has designed a bench or a side table, respectively, using a piece of slate from a local quarry; Dries Truyers‘ side table, “Zwart Goud“ (Black Gold) consists of a lump of coal on which a slab of oak wood is placed. Both parts are screwed together so it is possible to break the connection and reuse them. Belgium has a long mining history.

Mother of pearl is not a natural stone, but this natural layer on shells has always fascinated people, like stone. “Mother-of-Pearl Tables“ is the title of an exhibition at the Triennale di Milano (viale Emilio Alemagna 6). Six international designers have created side tables for Duson Gallery in Seoul, and Korean artisans have elaborated the pieces.

One of the world’s leading companies for high-quality product design with white and black marble is the Italian company Marsotto Edizioni. In its showroom (Largo Claudio Treves, 2) it will presents the new collection “Largo“ by E. Barber and J. Osgerby. Registration is requested.

