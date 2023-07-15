PIMAR GREY limestone, suitable for external covering and flooring, quarried in the province of Lecce in the heel of Italy’s boot by Pimar Company

Name of the stone: Pimar Grey Limestone

Stone type: limestone

Color: grey

Quarry location: Motta, San Sidero, Murrichella in the province of Lecce, heart

of Salento, Puglia, Italy

Description of the stone: Grey colored stone

Peculiarities of the stone: seams of grey color are located in working

quarries; the stone is well suited to the decorative artistry of designers and architects.

Application: suitable for external covering and flooring, thickness between 2 and 8 cm

Finishes: smooth, polished, bushhammered

Certification:



Frost resistant: yes

Company: With more than 150 years of history, Pimar is known for its unique tradition in manufacturing Italian limestone. Pimar‘s activities, carried out by the Marrocco family, include the extraction of stone blocks from 40 hectares of quarries in the heart of Salento, Puglia, in the center of Italy’s boot. Pimar is the only sector company that achieved the CE mark for its products, in addition to having been selected by the 2nd Eurispes National Report as one of the 100 Italian excellence companies.

https://www.pimarlimestone.com/en/

Contact: PI.MAR S.r.l., Via Manzoni, 32, 73020 Cursi | Lecce | Italia

Offices and production: S.S. Lecce – Maglie, motorway exit: Melpignano Stazione, 73020 Melpignano Lecce | Italy

Mail

Tel.+39 0836 483285