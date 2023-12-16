New in our Stone Finder: MANDALAY GREEN, a crystalline quartzite from Brazil with an emerald touch that brings color and personality to any project, quarried by Granos company

Name of the stone: Mandalay Green

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: Green

Quarry location: state of Ceará, in Brazil’s northeast

Description of the stone: This crystalline quartzite stands out for its emerald green color. With striking motion in its patterns, it is a rock that brings personality to any project.

Peculiarities of the stone: Because of the high concentration of natural quartz, the stone to be applied to many different projects. The vivid color and the intense pattern lines are an example of nature’s perfection in creation.

Application: walls, floors, countertops

Finishes: Rough, levitated, polished, brushed, satin

Frost resistant:



Company: Granos Granitos S/A is one of the biggest granite, quartzite, and marble processing companies in Brazil and the largest in the country’s North/Northeast region. It was founded in 1988 and now has a quarrying and processing capacity of approx. 50,000 m²/month. Our stones with high-level colors or exotic and super-exotic appearance have been used in large works such as Shopping Centers, Supermarkets, Hospitals, and Commercial Buildings, in the USA, Canada, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and on our home market. With the expertise of our staff and the constant investments in our factory and raw material stock, we are always ready to find integrated services that meet your project’s needs. In April 2023, Granos commemorated 35 years.

Contact: 4º Anel Viário – Km 20 s/n, CEP: 61.600-000, Caucaia – Ceará – Brasil

Tel.: +55 (85) 4006-0666

Technical Data: download