Sculptors Cynthia Sah and Nicolas Bertoux from Fondazione Arkad win the 2023 “Pietrasanta and Versilia in the World“ award

The prize is annually given to artists who made known the little city halfway between Carrara and Pisa

Marble artists Cynthia Sah and Nicolas Bertoux are the winners of the 2023 edition of the “Pietrasanta and Versilia in the World“ award, promoted by the Fratelli Rosselli Cultural Society. Both are known worldwide for creating monumental and abstract sculptures in stone from the Seravezza region in Tuscany and for many more activites in the field of art.

The “Pietrasanta and Versilia in the World” award, established in 1991, is annually given to artists whose work „has made the name of the city of Pietrasanta known throughout the world, to pay tribute to the work of local artisans, exalting the total synergy of the artist with the artisan reality that distinguishes Versilia and Pietrasanta,“ as said in a press release.

Pietrasanta, located halfway between Carrara and Pisa, is often called the World Center of Marble Sculpting: many experienced professionals have their workshops there and teach young newcomers the know-how of working the stone quarried in the nearby mountains.

Very special among those workshops is the Arkad Foundation whose founders are Cynthia Sah and Nicolas Bertoux. It is located in Seravezza in a former marble factory. Both strive to maintain the historic ambiance and keep it alive with courses for sculptors and with art exhibitions.

But they also reach out into the future by debates e.g., about the influence of robot technology on sculpting.

More than this, they organize transcontinental sculptor cooperations.

Cynthia Sah was born in Hong Kong and grew up in Japan and Taiwan. She completed her studies with a degree from Bard College in New York and a Master from Teacher’s College, Columbia University. Her works are to be found in many public and private collections around the world.

Nicolas Bertoux was born in France and began his career as an interior architect in Paris before focusing on sculpture. His main goal is to integrate his works into the environment by taking inspiration from the location. His monumental sculptures have been installed in France at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, and also all around the globe.

(12.12.2023)