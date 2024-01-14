New in our stone Finder: white CALACATTA LINCOLN® marble, quarried in Colorado and one of the stones used for the 16th US President’s memorial in Washington D.C.

Name of the stone: Calacatta Lincoln®

Stone type: marble

Color: white

Quarry location: Marble city, Colorado, about 200 miles east of Denver

Description of the stone: With its elegant and delicate veining, Calacatta Lincoln® has become a reference in the market and one of the most desirable marble, especially in the United States market This material has a warm white background with gold/brown-grayish veining. The vein structure ranges from medium to wide vein and is the hallmark of Calacatta Lincoln®. Calacatta Lincoln® cutting direction is either wavy or 45-degrees. It is the perfect choice for kitchen countertops and large projects.

Peculiarities of the stone: It has been quarried in the U.S. since 1873 and is one of the American marbles used for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. For many years, it was famous under the name of “Yule“ marble. It deserves the title as All-American Stone.

Application: high-end residential construction (flooring, wall cladding, countertops for kitchens or bathrooms) or commercial construction, also fine art and sculpture.

Finishes: polished, honed, brushed

Certifications: Industry-Wide EPD

https://transparencycatalog.com/company/colorado-stone-quarries

Frost resistant:

Company: Colorado Stone Quarries (CSQ) has a long history of producing some of the world’s finest marbles. It is located in the Yule Valley, a remote area of the Rocky Mountains in western Colorado. Today, the quarry is owned by R.E.D. Graniti, a multinational stone production company, CSQ has a team of skilled workers who use the most modern techniques to extract and process the stone. The company is devoted to sustainability, it removes the stones with the utmost care and precision, maximizing efficiency and minimizing waste. Workplace safety is another top priority.

https://www.coloradostonequarries.com/

Contact: 1734 Hwy 50e, Delta, CO, 81416, United States

Tel: +1 970 874 6118

Technical Data: