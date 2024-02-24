New in our Stone Finder: ALGA GREEN, a quartzite with endless hues of nature’s color of life, quarried by Vitória Stone company from Brazil

At KBIS 2024 (February 27 to 29) at booth #SL6015 (South Hall)

Name of the stone: Alga Green

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: green

Quarry location:

Description of the stone: Alga Green is a striking stone that stands out in the design of your home. Every day again, it delights your and your guests‘ eyes. Alga Green envelops its environment and transforms it into an exquisite home.

Peculiarities of the stone: One might say that Alga Green copies the various hues we find in plants and the biological life all over our planet. But here, the colors do not serve for energy production (photosynthesis); they they result from the chemical situation in the ground where the stone was created millions of years ago.

Application: External and internal

Finishes: Polished, levigated, brushed

Frost resistant: No

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specializing in the wide supply of first-quality surfaces for the whole world! In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1.000.000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history. With more than 36 years of combined experience in mining, processing, and exporting the most exquisite ornamental stones, we are one of Brazil‘s largest natural stone exporters.

https://www.vitoriastone.com

Contact: Headquarters, R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055

Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399

Showroom in Italy: 37015 Sant’Ambrogio di Valpolicella, Verona – Italy

Phone: +39 348 6729416

Mail

Technical Data: