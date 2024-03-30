New in our Stone Finder: Portuguese LIOZ, a beige, ivory, also white, and rose limestone once dubbed the “The Royal Stone” and used even in the colonies

Name of the stone: Lioz

Stone type: limestone

Color: beige, ivory, also white and rose

Quarry location: Sintra (Pero Pinheiro) and Lisbon

Description of the stone: microcrystalline limestone with coarse grain and fossils

Peculiarities of the stone: During the 17th and 18th centuries, Lioz was the material for official buildings and churches, therefore dubbed “The Royal Stone”. Examples are the Belém Tower, the Jerónimos Monastery, and the Mafra Architectonic complex (Library, Convent, and Church). Lioz was also carried to Brazil as ballast on vessels and used there, e.g., for the Cathedral and the Basilica in Salvador. Famous buildings of the present in Portugal are the Monument to Portuguese Discoveries or the Centro Cultural de Belém. Lioz is registered as Geoheritage Stone.

Application: inside and outside for floors, walls, façades, sculptures

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, bushhammered, and many others

Certification:



Frost resistant: No

Companies: at the bottom of http://www.primeirapedra.com/stones/lioz/

Technical Data: download from http://www.primeirapedra.com/stones/lioz/