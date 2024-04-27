New in our Stone Finder: HERMES GREY, a marble with intricate veins in varying shades of grey and white, quarried in Southern China by Decina Industrial Holding

Name of the stone: Hermes Grey

Stone type: Marble

Color: bright grey with white veins

Quarry location: Qingyuan, China

Description of the stone: Hermes Grey marble typically features a sophisticated grey background with intricate veining in varying shades of grey, white, and sometimes hints of beige or gold. The veining patterns can range from subtle and delicate to bold and dramatic, adding depth and visual interest to the stone.

Peculiarities of the stone: Due to its durability and aesthetic appeal, Hermes Grey Marble is often chosen for high-end residential and commercial projects. It is frequently used in luxury interiors

Application: upscale residences, hotels, spas, and corporate offices

Finishes: Polished

Frost resistant:

Company: Guangdong Decina Industrial Holding Ltd was founded in 2023 after our core team had accumulated experiences and resources in the natural stone industry over decades. The company is now an integrated global corporation of natural stone trade, covering all aspects, including quarry investment, extracting, slabs and tiles processing, and more. Decina has full control of 25 quarries in China and Tanzania, and more are in the work. With other owned production assets such as warehouses and factories, it is proud of its capacity to provide a steady supply of premium natural stone.

https://www.decinastone.com/

Contact: Room 204, Building 28, Gongmei Port IDIC, Haizhu Dist., Guangzhou, China

Mr JunKai Li (Mail)

Technical Data: