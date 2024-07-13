New in our Stone Finder: POSTAER sandstone from Saxony in Germany, much used during the centuries since Baroque and also recently for the reconstruction of the Dresden Frauenkirche

Name of the stone: Postaer sandstein

Stone type: sandstone

Color: yellow, brown, gray, on demand with unique cloudy structures

Quarry location: Saxony, Germany

Description of the stone: The stone’s appearance is elegant and modern. It is highly durable, easy to clean, and suitable even where de-icing salt must be used. It is the perfect material for garden and landscape construction. Whether in private gardens or for public spaces, Posta Sandstone has the best qualities and fits perfectly into the surroundings.

Peculiarities of the stone: Posta sandstone is one of the famous Elbe Sandstones (in German: Elbsandsteine) which also include the Cottaer and Rheinhardsdorfer. Due to their beauty and durability, they were the preferred materials for representative buildings of the Saxon and Prussian kings. Posta sandstone was recently used, e.g., for the reconstruction of the Dresden Frauenkirche as it can stand the extreme loads of the cathedral’s famous self-supporting dome entirely made of stone.

Application: walls, facades, floor panels, pool surroundings, window and door frames, etc

Finishes: sawn, honed, bush-hammered, charred, rustic-faced

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: The company name Sächsische Sandsteinwerke GmbH stands for tradition, efficiency and first-class quality. Sandstone from Saxony was very popular already in the Baroque period, and in the 19th century, it was even shipped to Russia, Scandinavia, and Cuba for technical applications. In the German Democratic Republic (GDR) after 1945, the company was nationalized and renamed “VEB Elbenaturstein.“ After the unification of Germany in 1990, the founders‘ successors took it over again. The company philosophy includes the cultivation of traditional stonemasonry and the use of state-of-the-art CNC machinery to produce large series.

Contact: Mrs Lisa BIBER (Mail)

Technical Data: download