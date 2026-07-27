First, we look at the major importer and consumer countries, i.e., those whose own production cannot fully meet the demand, variety preferences, or price expectations of domestic customers. Consequently, they have to purchase stone from abroad.

The USA is in first place, followed by Great Britain, Germany, Belgium, and Switzerland, as well as other countries such as the Gulf States. Unfortunately, we only have data of the USA and Germany. China is on first place in raw block imports.

Second, we look at the major exporting countries. These are India, Italy, Turkey, Brazil, Spain, and Portugal, as well as newcomers like Egypt. Here, too, only data of a few. China is again on first place.

China

China Imports: US$2,2 billion; -0,6 % compared to 2024

China Exports: US$4,209 billion; -15,6 % compared to 2024

China imports almost exclusively raw materials and exports processed goods.

Download: https://www.stone-ideas.com/pdfs/stat_China2025.pdf

Data courtesy of China Stone Material Association (CSMA),

Mrs Tina Tian Jing

USA

U.S. imports of marble totaled US$676.4 million, virtually unchanged (-0.8%) compared to 2024. Imports of quartzite rose to US$620 million (+43.6%).

Download: https://www.stonemag.online/mayjun26/imports-2025.html

Italien

Italy’s stone exports reached a new high of US$2.428 billion in 2025. This represented an increase of +3.5% compared to 2024. The average value per metric ton was US$1,157.40. Exports of technology for the industry remained stable (US-$ 1,027 billion, -0.8%), following a sharp decline in 2024.

Download:

https://www.marmomacchineinternational.com/en/italys-natural-stone-exports-surpassed-us-2-4-billion-in-2025/

https://www.marmomacchineinternational.com/en/italian-stone-technologies-exports-stable-in-2025/

Turkei

Turkey’s total exports reached US$2.089 billion, representing an increase of +7.33% compared to 2024. In terms of tonnage, the increase was only +1.83%, which means that more goods were sold at better prices.

Download: https://www.stone-ideas.com/pdfs/stat_Turkey2025.pdf

Data courtesy of Istanbul Mineral Exporters’ Association (IMIB),

Mr. Okan Ak

Brasilien

Brazil’s stone exports reached an all-time high of US$1.40 billion. The increase compared to 2024 was +17.5%, driven by the boom in demand for quartzite. The destination countries were: the United States ranked first in total exports with a share of 53.6% (US$795 million, +11.8%), followed by China at 17.5% (US$260.1 million; +19.0%), and Italy (US$117.7 million, +42.2%). Exports of granite, marble, and slate declined.

Download: https://centrorochas.org.br/en/an-unparalleled-record-2025-is-recorded-in-the-history-of-brazilian-natural-stone-exports/

Spanien

Exports from Spain’s natural stone industry fell to €754.414 million (~US$859 million), while imports rose to €166.179 million (~US$189 million). Exports of raw materials are increasing, while exports of processed materials declined. In total, Spain quarried natural stone worth approximately €1,417 million (~US$1,611 million) in 2025, remaining at a similar level to the previous year.

Download: https://www.stone-ideas.com/pdfs/stat_Spain2025.pdf

Data courtesy of Cluster Piedra, Mr. Javier Fernández Cortés

Portugal

Portugal exported stones worth €450 million (US$512 million). This represented a decrease of 2.43% compared to 2024. European countries accounted for 55.05% of the total.

Download: https://assimagra.pt/wp-content/uploads/ESTATISTICA_SECTOR_MENSAL-FEV2026-DADOS-ANUAIS.pdf

Germany



Domestic stone consumption In Germnay reached €671.3 million (~US$763 million), representing a +19.5% increase over the previous year. Stone extraction totaled €394.6 million (~US$448 million).

Download: https://www.stone-ideas.com/pdfs/stat_Germany2025.pdf

Data courtesy of the Deutscher Naturwerksteinverband, Reiner Krug