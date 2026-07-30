Silos Visionary Craftsmen is one of those Italian companies where a subsidiary for natural stone design was founded from the parent company. In this case, the source is the family-owned company Monitillo Marmi 1980, and the subsidiary is Silos. The startup was founded by Pietro Monitillo in 2022. The startup focuses on product design, interior design consulting using natural stone, and digital services.

Silos collaborates with designers to develop its design products. For example, Ugo La Pietra provided the designs for the “Stones and Fire“ collection of candle holders, which are inspired by architectural models. The “Diamond“ collection consists of furniture pieces and geometric tiles designed by Piero Monitillo himself.

We are showing photos from the “Geo“ collection. The collection is by Roberto Marcatti, who designed two of the pieces together with Cintya Concari. Both are the company’s art directors. These are wall tiles that may seem unremarkable at first glance but can be combined to create striking arrangements.

The primary material used is Pietra Lecce from Apulia in the far south of Italy. This is a cream-colored, homogeneous, and fine-grained limestone quarried in the Salento region.

The company is exhibiting its products in the Pavus showroom in Milan at Viale Vittorio Veneto 24.

Silos Visionary Craftsmen Srl

Monitillo Marmi 1980