At Marmomac 2026 Hall 9 Stand D10

Name of the stone: Damastas

Stone type: marble

Color: black background with a fine mesh of white veins

Quarry location: Island of Crete, Greece

Description of the stone: Damastas is a well-known stone. The company extracts this marble from the Greek island of Crete. It is characterized by a fine mesh of white veins on the elegant background with a dark tone of black.

Peculiarities of the stone: With the Damastas quarry, the company secures a steady supply of this material for construction and design projects in Greece and abroad. The production capacity is 6,000 t per year.

Applications: expressive design for interior and exterior architecture, walls, floors, kitchen/bathroom countertops, sculptures

Finishes: most popular are polished, honed, and brushed surfaces; others are also possible

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: Marble Sachanas Company S.A. is a Greek supplier of premium-quality marble based near Thessaloniki. Over the span of 30 years, it has become an enduring legacy passed down from father to son. To gain market advantage, the company has gone to great lengths by emerging into large deposits of new evolved materials responding to high-end-design and construction trends. The Selas Marble has been quarried for many years and was acquired by Marble Sachanas in 2018. At the moment, the quarry produces 18,000 t per year. We have invested a total amount of 10 million Euros in our futuristic design plant factory. By choosing to make this investment, our main aim was to further accentuate the marble’s natural beauty with optimal quality, using the latest Italian technology, an ERP System “MS Customized” and production trends in this domain.

https://marblesachanas.gr/

Contact: 3 km Lagada – Kavalari Agrotemachio 530 Lagadas, P.C. 57200, P.O. BOX 32, Thessaloniki, Greece

Office hours: Weekdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m

Tel: +30 239 405 2541

Mail

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