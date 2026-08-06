Bucherer’s new Rolex boutique is truly otherworldly: It’s located on Mount Titlis in the Swiss Alps at an altitude of 3,020 meters. There, the architects Herzog & de Meuron converted a transmission tower, which now houses, among other things, a restaurant, a panoramic view of the glacier (Horizon Deck), and the Rolex boutique itself. The boutique is operated by the Swiss watch and jewelry experts of the Bucherer Group.

The interior design for the Rolex boutique was created by the Milanese studio Lissoni & Partners. Natural stone is prominently featured on one wall – specifically, the green Verde Alpi marble. Its color is a reference to Rolex, which uses green as its signature color.

Green marble was used for the pedestal tables. The wall paneling is American walnut, and the floor is smoked oak with a natural fiber carpet. “Every detail—from bespoke furniture to decorative elements—testifies to the expertise of master craftsmen and the brand’s uncompromising commitment to quality,” states the Bucherer website.

The view from the large windows is fantastic. In addition to the sales floor, the boutique includes a lounge area and a bar.

It’s common for marble – usually white – to be used to create the ambiance of a luxury space. What is unusual, however, is that here the color of the stone reflects the company’s brand identity. Green, for example, is used by Rolex for its boxes, the iconic warranty cards, promotional materials, and logos. It represents prestige, success, and exclusivity.

Bucherer was founded in Lucerne in 1888. Family-owned for three generations, the group has been part of Rolex since August 2023. Today, Bucherer is represented in Europe with a total of 33 boutiques in exclusive locations across seven countries. “All Bucherer boutiques impress with understated luxury – clean lines and a warm color palette await customers… Lounges created at select locations also contribute to a welcoming atmosphere,” the company states.

The Titlis Tower can be reached from Engelberg via several cable cars. The final leg of the journey takes you from the summit station through a connecting passage through the rock (“Rock Passage”) to the tower. The Rolex boutique offers the opportunity to purchase Rolex watches or have them serviced.

Rolex Boutique Bucherer Titlis, Titlis Tower, 6390 Engelberg, Switzerland, open Monday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Lissoni & Partners

Photos: Bucherer