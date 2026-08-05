Internationally acclaimed artist Alicja Kwade presents two works in the city of Todi (Perugia province), from August 28 through October 25, 2026, at the 40th edition of the Todi Festival: “Paraposition“ is shown in the Piazza del Popolo grounding the work between fragility, gravity and perception; other works engaging with the perception and measurement of time, will be on show at the Sala delle Pietre.

By this presentation, Todi renews its vocation as an active center for the promotion of contemporary art. This year‘s presentation was realized in collaboration with the Beverly Pepper Projects Foundation, following projects dedicated to Arnaldo Pomodoro, Fabrizio Plessi, Mark di Suvero and Ian Davenport.

“Paraposition“ brings together interlocking steel structures and suspended stone boulders, creating a precarious equilibrium in which mass, gravity, and human presence appear subtly destabilized. Beneath them, a solitary bronze chair introduces a human presence, grounding the work between fragility, gravity, and perception.

Other objects are on show in the Sala delle Pietre include a new clock work distinguished by the presence of an industrial-looking analogue clock behaving in a surreal, mathematically “impossible” way, as well as 88 Seconds, composed of a series of stainless- steel rings that appear to hover or fall at varying angles, tracing the trajectory of a single spinning ring as it gradually comes to rest on the floor.

Alicja Kwade was born in 1979 in Katowice, Poland; she lives and works in Berlin. Her focus is on large-scale public installations, films, photographs, and works on paper that question scientific and philosophical concepts, dismantling the boundaries of perception. Often oriented towards the absurd and capable of transforming commonly accepted beliefs into open-ended questions, her poetic and hypnotic work destabilizes familiar systems. It seeks new ways of understanding the world around us. She has exhibited at numerous international institutions, including the Louisiana Museum in Humlebæk, Whitechapel Gallery in London, MIT List Visual Arts Center in Cambridge (Massachusetts), Hamburger Bahnhof – Nationalgalerie der Gegenwart in Berlin, Espoo Museum of Modern Art in Espoo, and Haus Konstruktiv in Zurich.

Commune di Todi

Beverly Pepper Projects Foundation

Alicja Kwade