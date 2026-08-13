The German director Wim Wenders is making a film about the architect Peter Zumthor, who is known, among other things, for his use of natural stone in the Therme Vals (German).

“Do not Paint Granite!“ is the title of a report in The Atlantic magazine on President Trump’s plan to turn the stone façade of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building next to the White House white.

The 2026 digital edition of Building Stone Magazine is ready for download.

The new “Safeguard” quartz tariffs will NOT impact natural stone. On July 31, 2026, the United States federal government announced additional quartz-surface tariffs. Natural stone products – such as granite, marble, soapstone, or quartzite – are explicitly excluded, the Natural Stone Institute informs (1, 2).

Michael Gorman of Johnsons Wellfield is the new UK Stone Federation President for the next two years.

The National Geographic tells the story of the mineral “icicles” hanging from the NYC subway and what they may reveal about the city‘s past.

The story of the Stargazer, a 5,000-year-old marble statuette of a Stone Age woman looking skyward.

The city of Guelph, Ontario, Canada, is planning to donate natural stone from historic buildings, stored in a designated stone yard, to repair or restore non-private heritage properties.

Marble will be used for the façade of the Clark Art Institute Extension in Massachusetts, Selldorf Architects has announced.

Scientists check the granite bedrock under Síngapore and its capacity to store groundwater.

Granistone company from the Brazilian state of Ceará announced an investment of R$ 57 million (US-$ 11 million) to build the first ornamental stone processing plant in the Export Processing Zone (ZPE), located in the Pecém Harbor in Ceará. The investment will be made over the next two years. The new facility will focus on the international market, which already absorbs most of the company’s production, particularly in China, the United States, Italy, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Uganda.

The Bahia Mineral Research Company (CBPM) and the Chinese company CNOOD Asia signed a memorandum of understanding to begin studies aimed at establishing an industrial hub for the processing of decorative stones in Bahia. The initiative seeks to strengthen the sector’s supply chain and expand the state’s share of the global market (Portuguese).

O Globo tells the story of the marbles of the Brazilian state of Paraná and the company Michelangelo (Portuguese).

In Portugal, July 22 is now the National Day of the decorative paving (Calçada Portuguesa) and the cobblestones used for it.

Video of the Month: A series of AI-animated videos explains what we know about the construction of the Egyptian pyramids.