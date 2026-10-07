July 30, 2026 was Earth Overshoot Day. As of this day, humanity is mathematically consuming more natural resources than the Earth can regenerate within a year. This challenge concerns nearly all sectors of the economy, but especially the construction industry. Finding ways to use materials more efficiently and keep raw materials in circulation is therefore one of the industry’s key tasks. Related solutions and innovations will be showcased at BAU 2027 in Munich from January 11 to 15, 2027.

For a long time, the focus was primarily on new construction. Today, however, it is increasingly shifting to existing buildings. After all, the most sustainable resource is often already available. According to the Wuppertal Institute, around 20.8 billion metric tons of building materials can be found in residential and non- residential buildings in Germany alone. Anthropogenic material stocks amount in total to around 51.7 billion metric tons. That also changes the way we view cities and buildings. What has so far mainly been considered existing property is turning out to be a potential source of raw materials.

The keyword is Circular Economy.

Bio-based building materials such as natural stone, wood, hemp, flax, straw, and clay are gaining in importance. They can store carbon, strengthen regional value chains, and reduce transport distances. There is also a stronger interest in health considerations. Low-emission building materials and low-pollution interiors are playing a bigger role in planning and the choice of materials.

More than this, the valuation of buildings is changing. In addition to energy consumption during operation, there is a stronger focus on emissions from manufacturing, transport, construction, use, renovation, and demolition. Life cycle analyses, environmental product declarations, and the tracking of gray emissions are therefore becoming increasingly important.

At BAU 2027, manufacturers, planners, research institutions, and startups will show ways to integrate the circular economy, material efficiency, and digital transparency into construction practices. New building materials, innovative products, digital tools, and concepts for the preservation and further development of existing buildings will be on display at the trade fair. BAU 2027 in Munich will present the technologies, products, and concepts that will shape the future of construction.

Bau, Munich, January 11 – 15, 2027

Photos: Messe München