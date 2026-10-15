Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone event, will return to Orlando, Florida, April 06 – 09, 2027, at the Orange County Convention Center, celebrating the beginning of three consecutive years the show will be hosted in Orlando. It will bring together professionals from across the tile, stone, design and construction industries to explore new products and trends, build valuable connections, and benefit from solutions focused on business growth and profitability.

A special feature is the CID Awards: They honor exceptional achievements in the design and installation of ceramic tile and natural stone in residential, institutional, and commercial projects. Eligible works must be completed between January 2025 and December 2026. Entrants may submit up to three projects, and each one may be entered in more than one category as long as it meets the relevant criteria. There are 11 categories. Projects can be submitted through the official submission portal until December 03, 2026.

Another outstanding feature is the Coverings Rock Stars Program, which celebrates rising professionals who are helping shape the future of the tile and stone industry. The program is now in its 13th year. It recognizes professionals under 35 for their industry involvement, career growth, leadership development, community and volunteer contributions, continuing education, and other qualities that distinguish them as emerging leaders. Nominations are open through December 03, 2026

Our photos show the 2026 CID Award winners in the stone categories.

Coverings

Submission portal: CID Awards

Nominations for the Rock Stars Program

Photos: Coverings

CID Awards, Commercial Stone Installation: Utah State Capitol – North Capitol Building. Company: KEPCO+, Salt Lake City, Utah.



CID Awards, Residential Stone Installation: Private Orlando Estate with Ventilated Limestone Façade. Company: Stone Tile Group, Orlando, Fla.



CID Awards, Commercial Stone Design: Gipson Play Plaza Feature Wall. Company: MVVA / NEW YORK QUARRIES, Raleigh, N.C.



CID Awards, Commercial Stone Design: Cote Korean Steakhouse at The Venetian. Company: M.Teixeira Soapstone, Las Vegas, Nev.



CID Awards, Residential Stone Design: Splendid Retreat. Company: EOLO A & I DESIGN, Miami, Fla.



CID Awards, Special Recognition, Residential Stone Design: European Colonial Haven. Company: Old World Stone Imports Flooring and Design, Mapleton, Utah.



CID Awards, Special Recognition, Residential Stone Installation: The Greenwich – Marble Feature Walls. Company: Stonework Tile + Stone, New York, N.Y.