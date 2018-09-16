Sandstone RORSCHACHER SANDSTEIN from the shores of the Lake Constance in Switzerland

Name: RORSCHACHER SANDSTEIN

Type of stone: sandstone

Quarry: village of Staad, a suburb of Contance city, near the Lake Constance in Switzerland

Peculiarities: Rorschacher sandstone is a very homogenous plate sandstone from the upper North Alpine foreland basin (Molassebecken). Benches have a thickness of 20 – 100 cm.

Usage: it has been used as construction or decoration material since 1200 years. The oldest known buildings with this stone date from 800 AD on the Reichenau island in the Lake Constance.

Surfaces: any surface

Contact: Bärlocher Steinbruch Steinhauerei AG, Steinbruchstrasse 6, CH-9422 Staad

Tel: +41 71 858 60 10, +41 71 858 60 11

Mail

Webpage (German)

Technical data: download (German)

