Sandstone RORSCHACHER SANDSTEIN from the shores of the Lake Constance in Switzerland
Name: RORSCHACHER SANDSTEIN
Type of stone: sandstone
Quarry: village of Staad, a suburb of Contance city, near the Lake Constance in Switzerland
Peculiarities: Rorschacher sandstone is a very homogenous plate sandstone from the upper North Alpine foreland basin (Molassebecken). Benches have a thickness of 20 – 100 cm.
Usage: it has been used as construction or decoration material since 1200 years. The oldest known buildings with this stone date from 800 AD on the Reichenau island in the Lake Constance.
Surfaces: any surface
Contact: Bärlocher Steinbruch Steinhauerei AG, Steinbruchstrasse 6, CH-9422 Staad
Tel: +41 71 858 60 10, +41 71 858 60 11
Mail
Webpage (German)
Technical data: download (German)
(16.09.2018, USA: 09.16.2019)