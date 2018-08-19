Recently published
Architecture with natural stone»
Design with natural stone»
Markets: Selling Stone»
Reports from Stone Trade Fairs»
Stone Stories»
- Drystone walling is added to Unesco’s list of Intangible Heritage of Humanity
- Green Emerald „Inkalamu“
Art: Sculpting with Marble etc»
Briefly noted»
Stone Gallery: PIERRE DE WAIMES, a sandstone from the North-Eastern Ardennes in Belgium
Name of the stone: Pierre de Waimes (Stone of Waimes)
Type of stone: Grès d’Arkose, (Arkose Sandstone, enriched with feldspar)
Quarry location: Warchenne, North-Eastern Ardennes, province of Liège, Belgium
Peculiarities of the stone: quartz 70-80 %, feldspar 6-15 %, mica and ferruginous minerals
Usage:
Outside: rubble stone, cornerstone
Inside: interior decoration
Surfaces: split, half trimmed, retouched
Contact:
Pierre de Waimes, Route de Luxembourg 16, 4960 Malmedy, Belgium,
Phone +32 80 99123, Fax: 080/339038,
Mail
Technical data: http://www.pierresetmarbres.be/pierre-de-waimes/?L=3