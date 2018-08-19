Stone Gallery: PIERRE DE WAIMES, a sandstone from the North-Eastern Ardennes in Belgium

Name of the stone: Pierre de Waimes (Stone of Waimes)

Type of stone: Grès d’Arkose, (Arkose Sandstone, enriched with feldspar)

Quarry location: Warchenne, North-Eastern Ardennes, province of Liège, Belgium

Peculiarities of the stone: quartz 70-80 %, feldspar 6-15 %, mica and ferruginous minerals

Usage:

Outside: rubble stone, cornerstone

Inside: interior decoration

Surfaces: split, half trimmed, retouched

Contact:

Pierre de Waimes, Route de Luxembourg 16, 4960 Malmedy, Belgium,

Phone +32 80 99123, Fax: 080/339038,

Mail

Technical data: http://www.pierresetmarbres.be/pierre-de-waimes/?L=3