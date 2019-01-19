Recently published
Stone Gallery: NEUHAUSER GRANIT from Austrian Poschacher Natursteinwerke company
Name of the stone: Neuhauser Granit
Type of stone: granite
Color: light gray
Quarry location: Quarry Neuhaus, Plöcking 12, 4114 Neuhaus, Austria
Peculiarities of the stone: frost-proof, very hard, nice even structure, availability over centuries
Usage: flooring slabs, paving slabs, border stone, curbstone, narrow stone edge, massive steps, tiles, facades, garden, walls, fine gravel/crushed stone, cobblestones, burial, grounds, monument
Surfaces: cleaved, pointed finish, bushhammered, sawed, sand, blasting/brush-finished (comfort), honed, sandblasted, flamed, tumble, polish, flamed and brushed (leather look)
Contact: Poschacher Natursteinwerke GmbH, Poschacherstr. 7, 4222 Langenstein
Tel.: 07237/3333-0
Fax: 07237/3333-452
Mail
Homepage: https://www.poschacher.com/
Technical data: on request