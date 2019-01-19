Stone Gallery: NEUHAUSER GRANIT from Austrian Poschacher Natursteinwerke company

Name of the stone: Neuhauser Granit

Type of stone: granite

Color: light gray

Quarry location: Quarry Neuhaus, Plöcking 12, 4114 Neuhaus, Austria

Peculiarities of the stone: frost-proof, very hard, nice even structure, availability over centuries

Usage: flooring slabs, paving slabs, border stone, curbstone, narrow stone edge, massive steps, tiles, facades, garden, walls, fine gravel/crushed stone, cobblestones, burial, grounds, monument

Surfaces: cleaved, pointed finish, bushhammered, sawed, sand, blasting/brush-finished (comfort), honed, sandblasted, flamed, tumble, polish, flamed and brushed (leather look)

Contact: Poschacher Natursteinwerke GmbH, Poschacherstr. 7, 4222 Langenstein

Tel.: 07237/3333-0

Fax: 07237/3333-452

Mail

Homepage: https://www.poschacher.com/

Technical data: on request