New trade fair: Obra Blanca Expo (OE Expo) for stones and tiles in Mexico City from October 15 to 17, 2019

StonExpo from Las Vegas partners in cooperation with the Tile Council of North America (TCNA)

StonExpo, annually held in Las Vegas under The International Surface Event (TISE) brand, will go to Mexico: under the name of OB Expo (Obra Blanca Expo) it will take place at Expo Santa Fe, México City from October 15 to 17, 2019.

Organizers of OB Expo are the Tile Council of North America (TCNA) and Informa, an exhibition organization.

As said in a press release by TCNA, OB Expo with StonExpo will specialize in interior and exterior finishes and materials used in the final stage of a new construction or remodel project, along with those unique items that allow an architect or designer to crown a project with final touches.

OB Expo has been designed to provide a superior experience for the visitor. The exhibition is organized by thematic pavilions where three days of events will provide an international platform for architects, interior designers, contractors, distributors, investors, and real estate developers to come together to strengthen relationships, discover the latest trends and product innovations, and above all, to be inspired.

„This unique environment creates the perfect setting for StonExpo, one of the longest-running and influential exhibitions in the world of marble and natural stone,“ said Amie Gonzalez, Show Director of The International Surface Event.

Started in 1987, StonExpo is an international exhibition of natural stones, along with the latest trends in stone design and fabrication machinery. StonExpo has been featured at The International Surface Event in Las Vegas since 2004 and this December will also be held in China at The International Surface Event in Shanghai.

OB Expo 2019 will be the first time StonExpo is being presented in México.

