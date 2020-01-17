Designer Frédéric Haven presented his works at the „Belgium is Design“ joint exhibition at the Maison et Objet fair in Paris 2020

He showed 2 dining tables with natural stone top and steel frame

Frédéric Haven is one of the young designers who presented their works at the joint exhibition „Belgium is Design“ at the Maison et Object trade fair in Paris (January 17-21, 2020). He showed 2 dining tables with natural stone tops: „Marcello“ with honed Calacatta marble and „Papillon“ with Emperador Perla Beige marble.

The name of his design company is Havani and it has not been around for long. Haven also has wooden table tops.

Both dining tables have a steel frame. The sizes are 260 x 92 x 75.5 cm and 270 x 128 x 75.5 cm in elliptical form, respectively.

„A piece of furniture for life,“ is said in the description. „We wish to fulfill the need for a centerpiece at home where we consume, share stories and make memories.“

Belgium is Design is an initiative of Flanders DC and Wallonia-Bruxelles Design Mode. This year, for the 3rd time, it introduced 8 designers at Maison et Objet. They showed furniture, objects, lamps, textiles and wallpaper. The pieces were made in Belgium with Belgian materials.

Belgium is Design

Photos: Belgium is Design

