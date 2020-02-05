Best of 2019: Architecture with natural stone

The editors of Stone-Ideas.com have compiled the 5 articles and reports with the most clicks in 2019

Photo above: Arcolitico by Raffaello Galiotto: „a door towards the next age in the history of stone“. New tools like diamond wire or CNC machinery are opening a whole range of new possibilities for the stone branch

The Qatar National Library: the heritage collection will be displayed on a stage of travertine shelves. Architect Rem Koolhaas’ construction is a metaphor of the eternity and freedom of knowledge

„Metalito“ by I Sassi di Assisi: an update on self-supported natural stone arches. Steel makes unlimited construction of arches and vaults possible without the use of a keystone

Tirana’s Skanderbeg Square: Natural stone paving shows its colors when the fountains spew. Belgian architects have designed a central square in Albania’s capital with many interpretations

The façade at 35 Hudson Yards shows a compelling interplay of glass and Jura-Limestone by Franken-Schotter

(06.02.2020, USA: 02.06.2020)