Cersaie trade fair 2020 postponed to November, 09 – 13

Cersaie 2020 will take place from November 09 to 13 at the Bologna Exhibition Centre. It was initially scheduled for September 28 to October 02, as usual almost at the same time as Mamomac in Verona.

Cersaie is the leading international event for architectural ceramics and bathroom furnishings.

In this year’s edition, it “will adopt a safer, more engaging and more international exhibition format” and “will be a unique opportunity to draw lessons from the emergency and rethink the world of architecture and home design in a way that brings together health and beauty,” as said on its webpage.

(08.05.2020, USA: 05.08.2020)