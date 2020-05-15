The Sculpture School in Peccia in the Swiss Ticino is ready to receive new applications for its courses in the coming months

The Corona-Crowdfunding “Helping Hands for Peccia” was an extraordinary success

Registration will soon be possible for the summer courses of the Sculpture School in Peccia in the Swiss Ticino. The classes start – according to the current state of affairs – on June 08th with arrival and overnight stay one day before. As usual, a wide range of courses is on offer: training for beginners such as the “Stone sculpting taster week” or “Stone work basics – basic skills in stone crafting”, as well as special topics such as “Rotation” or “Resculpting” for advanced sculptors.

The Scuola di Scultura of Peccia in the upper Maggia Valley in the picturesque Ticino Alps was founded in 1984. Languages are besides German also English and Italian – and whatever else the students may speak as today, the initiators Almute Großmann-Naef and Alex Naef welcome guests from all over the world.

The central topic is sculpting with marble. Besides, there are also courses on wood and metal as well as lessons on nude drawing, nude modeling and more.

In holiday workshops or extra-occupational training, interested parties can obtain recognized certificates. Artists from Switzerland and from abroad are in charge of the courses.

The latest major campaign of the school and its friends’ association was the construction of studio houses which can be rent as apartments including a workspace. The complex is located next to the school directly at the foot of the marble mountain “Punta della Rossa” where the Cristallina marble is quarried.

The school has been awarding lavishly endowed scholarships for 5 visual artists.

This year, due to the corona crisis and the months of closure, Almute and Alex Naef have set up a crowdfunding scheme under the title “Helping Hands for Peccia”. The success was impressive, and the campaign is still running.

Scuola di Scultura, Peccia

“Helping hands for Peccia” (German)

Video

(16.05.2020, USA: 05.16.2020)