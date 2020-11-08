Pool on the terrace with limestone slabs and view of the limestone Alps on the horizon

In the small village Steinhaus not far from Wels in Austria a young family fulfilled their dream of owning their own home

In numerous countries, private demand for natural stone increased during the corona crisis, so owners took money in hand to beautify and upgrade their apartments or houses and gardens. We are therefore increasingly showing examples of natural stone in kitchens, bathrooms, terraces, or swimming pools.

From the village of Steinhaus (Stone House), not far from Wels in Austria, you have a fantastic view of the so-called Limestone Alps (Kalkalpen) on the horizon when the weather is fine. A young couple has fulfilled their wish for a home of their own there, taking both the name of the village and the mountains so to speak behind the house: limestone was used for the terrace with the pool and parts of the outer walls of the house.

The name Stone House goes back to the Romans and probably named a fortification with solid walls. The Limestone Alps are a mountain range that runs in the north and south of the Alps and consists of different rocks than the high mountains in between, with mainly granite and gneiss.

The pool is integrated into the terrace behind the house. Its surface is covered with sandblasted stone slabs. On one side, a staircase leads to the garden, which is lower.

A few details about the pool:

* the plates at the edge of the pool in 8 cm thickness were milled out to 3 cm in order to bring the upper edge of the water of the filled pool as close as possible to the upper edge of the terrace through the higher installed skimmer inlets

* the natural stone covers of the skimmers are flush with the stone slabs;

* rainwater is collected by linear drainage on the terrace and drained under the slabs.

The lawn of the garden can be reached via steps made of solid stone.

There the walls of the pool terrace are covered with split stone facing strips of the same stone.

The corners were made with cornerstones to reinforce the image of a massive wall.

Parts of the house walls also bear the cladding with split stone straps. They are also sandblasted to reduce the contrast between their surfaces and the slabs on the terrace.

Dietfurt Limestone from Germany was used. The Project was awarded one of the Design prizes by the Austrian Stonemasons for innovative Interior- and Exterior Design Ideas in Natural Stone.

The stonework was carried out by the company Steinmetzmeister Steller based in Wels.

