Miscellaneous: ideas around natural stone

Corona masks are the latest product made of the “MARM \ MORE” material, an innnovative textile consisting of more than 50% marble powder. Italian designers Alice Zantedeschi and Francesca Pievani from Fili Pari brand use offcuts when raincoats are made of their fabric. Two models are available: Classic and Cup each in the colors Salmon Pink and Grey, stylish for both women and men (1, 2).

Vents Magazine writes about natural stone: “The durability and the beauty of a lifetime in a home is priceless.“

“Rock art and red-coated bedrock in Alta, Arctic Norway“ is the title of a new post in Per Storemyr’s blog. The author is a specialist in stone archaeology.

A webpage lists the new minerals recently approved by the International Mineralogical Association (IMA).

Video of the month: End of December 2020, a series of eruptions at the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii filled the summit crater with a lava lake (1, 2).

