National Building Granite Quarries Associations (NBGQA) Votes to Merge with the Natural Stone Institute

The National Building Granite Quarries Association (NBGQA) has voted to merge with the Natural Stone Institute (NSI) to further advance industry efforts to support quarry advocacy, sustainability, outreach to architects and designers, and continued efforts to promote the use of natural stone.

The NBGQA was founded over a century ago with approximately twelve original member granite companies that included most of the major building granite quarriers in the United States at that time. Today the membership is comprised of five companies: Coldspring, Dakota Granite, New England Stone, North Carolina Granite, and Polycor. All are existing Natural Stone Institute members.

Through this merger, the Natural Stone Institute will acquire ownership of the NBGQA granite specification (which is already referenced heavily in the Dimension Stone Design Manual), as well as resources to further advance quarry safety initiatives, sustainability, natural stone promotion, and advocacy. NBGQA financial assets will be earmarked to assist with several initiatives being directed by the newly formed North American Quarry Advocacy Group, which is the first of several industry advocacy groups being formed by the Natural Stone Institute.

The NBGQA will remain incorporated for two years as the transition takes shape and work begins on key initiatives through the North American Quarry Advocacy Group.

NBGQA board president Greg Flint (Coldspring) commented: “This is an opportunity through consolidation to further strengthen the industry and create a uniform voice for natural stone. The NBGQA has had a proud century-long history, but the time is right to align our resources with the Natural Stone Institute.”

Natural Stone Institute board president Michael Picco (PICCO Engineering) shared: “We are excited to see this merger occur as it will strengthen the industry’s ability to further advance several key industry initiatives. We’ve been working alongside the NBGQA and its members for several years which makes this merger a natural transition. The quarrying sector will benefit from the initiatives underway.”

To learn more about ongoing quarry advocacy efforts and initiatives underway, visit www.naturalstoneinstitute.org/naquarryadvocacy.

About the National Building Granite Quarries Association

The National Building Granite Quarries Association (NBGQA) was founded over a century ago with approximately 12 original member granite companies which included most of the major building granite quarriers in the United States at that time. The purpose of the organization was back then, and remains today, the promotion of the use of granite in buildings and educating architects and general contractors about the properties and extraordinary durability of granite. In connection with this promotion, NBGQA provides listings of the available colors of granite, surface finishes, tolerances, test data and other specifications for owners, architects and contractors covering the proper use and incorporation of granite into building projects. In recent years, the promotion of safe quarrying methods and consistent regulation has also become a top priority within the organization’s member firms.

(29.07.2021, USA: 07.29.2021)