Architect Andrea Laudini and Antolini stone company: an interior design for a villa in Treviso where every room becomes a habitat magnificus

We are in the center of Treviso in Italy’s Veneto province, in an apartment where natural stone is a great inspiration to the work of the interior architect. The space takes on an original, unrepeatable appearance, given by the use of natural stone. Andrea Laudini was the architect, Antolini was the stone supplier and the consultant.

“A strong, resistant material, stone proves to be surprisingly malleable as it blends into its context slab after slab. The result is an interior design, where every room becomes a habitat magnificus,” as said in a press release.

And more: “Dalmata is the marble chosen to characterize the kitchen: the large island and one of the niche walls. Majestic with its optical alternation of black and white, this refined natural stone belonging to Antolini’s Exclusive Collection catches the eye, bewitching it, because its random flow gives unexpected geometries. A work of art by Mother Nature that Antolini masterfully selects. The room is pure, fluid, and harmonious.

“The living area then continues with the suggestion of other natural stones, in particular Patagonia ‘Original’, the exclusive natural quartz by Antolini chosen to create the dining room tabletop and a magnificent and scenic wall in the back of the staircase where backlighting is evocative of what only nature has the power to create. This stone that nature has amalgamated over millions of years, combining crystal, feldspar, and black tourmaline, is presented with a succession of white geometries, black and grey shadows. The natural spectacularity of Patagonia ‘Original’ thus becomes a distinctive condition in the essential, modern minimalism of the staircase element and its surroundings.”

Wild Agate is a variety from Antolini’s Precious-Stone collection. “Amethyst, quartz, jasper, and agate are transformed into coverings of sheer class. These stones, particularly the translucent varieties that can be lit up from behind, create unique color effects and add original touches to a room,“ as said on the Antolini webpage.

Antolini

Andrea Laudini Design

(17.08.2021, USA: 08.17.2021)