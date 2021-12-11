New in our Stone Finder: MARRÓN EMPERADOR, a dark brown marble with bright veins from Spanish Levantina group

Name of the stone: Marrón Emperador (Marrom Emperador)

Stone type: marble

Quarry: webpage

Color: dark brown

Structure: dark background with brighter colored veins

Description of the stone: Marrón Emperador lives up to its name thanks to the combination of its predominating dark tonality alternating capriciously with seams in a lighter color. The aesthetic characteristics of this marble make it one of the most sought-after materials on the market. So much so that its use is so widespread in decoration that it is also utilized to create sculptures. Emperador marble makes a good pairing with whites in all their variants, particularly with earthy colors such as ecru, vanilla, bone, and sand. Spectacular in drawing rooms thanks to its restrained elegance, this is a material that will never let you down, a formidable decorative choice.

In terms of geology, it is a carbonated sedimentary marble, made of mesocrystalline calcareous dolomites, with breccia of lighter toned veins and filled with white calcite. It was created approximately 95 million years ago, during the Cenomanian-Turonian ages, Late Cretaceous period.

Application: interior cladding, interior flooring, bathroom countertops, stairs

Finishes: polished, honed, bushhammered, aged

Frost resistant: no

Company: Levantina, founded in 1959, is a Spanish group with worldwide activity including 40 quarries, 8 factories, 28 distribution centers, and some 200 types of natural stone in its program. It exports to 110 countries across the European Union, America, the Middle East, and Asia.

https://www.levantina.com/

Contact: Levantina, Autovía Madrid-Alicante, s/n, 03660 Novelda (Alicante) España

Tel: +34 965 60 91 84

Mail

Technical data: download