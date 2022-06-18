New in our Stone Finder: CALACATTA LUX, a white Brazilian quartzite with cream and gray veins, from Vitoria Stone company headquartered in Espírito Santo state

Calacatta Lux quartzite from Vitoria Stone company.Calacatta Lux quartzite from Vitoria Stone company.

Name of the stone: Calacatta Lux

Stone type: Quartzite

Color: White with cream and gray veins

Calacatta Lux quartzite from Vitoria Stone company.Calacatta Lux quartzite from Vitoria Stone company.

Quarry location: Espírito Santo, Brazil

Peculiarities of the Stone: The neutral veining of Calacatta Lux quartzite makes it a cinch to match with any décor, whether contemporary or traditional. It is hard-wearing, durable, and well-suited to create spectacular book-matched floor

Company: We are Vitoria Stone, a group specialized in the wide supply of first quality surfaces for the whole world! TOP 5 In the exotic stones sector in Brazil, over 1,000,000m² distributed per year, 2500 exported containers per year, present in all continents, 30 countries in our exportation history.
https://www.vitoriastone.com/

Contact: R. Atalydes Moreira de Souza, s/n, Lotes 11 e 12 Civit I – Serra -ES – Brasil | CEP 29168-055
Phone: +55 27 3038-9366 | Fax: +55 27 3038-9399
Mail

Calacatta Lux quartzite from Vitoria Stone company.Calacatta Lux quartzite from Vitoria Stone company.