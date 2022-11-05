New in our Stone Finder: GRAY UKRAINE, a bright granite from the Pokostivske Deposit in the Zhytomyr region, quarried by TD Kometa company

Name of the stone: Gray Ukraine

Stone type: granite (granodiorite)

Color: bright gray

Quarry location: Zhytomyr region in the Northeast, 1,5 km from the village Pokostivka.

Description of the stone: this granite mined at the Pokostivske deposit in the Zhytomyr region has a light gray color and a very expressive pattern. The texture of the Pokostivskiy granite is uniform and elegant. In addition, it has a beautiful color and has high strength characteristics, which allows it to be used for the manufacture of high-quality and reliable products. This granite is characterized by its specific gravity, density, moisture resistance, and of course, which is very important, its strength. Therefore, buildings made with it serve for a very long time.

Peculiarities of the Stone: Granite lends itself perfectly to heat treatment and polishing to give it a mirror surface.

Application: It is used in construction as a facing material. Moreover, granite has low water absorption and high resistance to frost and dirt. That is why it is optimal for paving both indoors and outdoors. In the interior, granite is also used for walls, stairs, countertops and creating columns.

Finishes: polished, bush hammered, flamed

Certifications: certificate of conformity, radiation certificate of raw materials

Frost resistant: Yes

Company: ТD КОМЕТА LLC, Ukraine, 12515, Zhytomyr region, Starosel’tsy village, Shevchenko, str. 20-А, USREOU 38658854, INN 386588504820

http://www.aokometa.com.ua/

Contact: Tel./ Viber/Telegram/WhatsApp: +380676385421

е-mail Mr. Oleh Kokarev

