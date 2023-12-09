New in our Stone Finder: ROSSO MANTEGNA, a marble carrying the all warmth of the red color and an expression of richness, quarried by Pietro Zanella company located in the city of Soave

Name of the stone: Rosso Mantegna
Stone type: marble
Color: red, with veins or dots of clear white
Quarry location: Soave, VR, Italy
Description of the stone: the Rosso Mantegna marble has a distinctive red tone which carries the warmth of a sunny day. The dots and veins in clear white give it a timeless elegance.
Peculiarities of the Stone: it has been quarried since Roman times and used in many villas or official buildings due to its expression of nobility, richness, and style.
Application: inside and outside
Finishes: polished, leather, brushed, honed, hydro
Frost resistant: Yes
Company: Piero Zanella company, founded in 19??, processes marble in a family tradition of passion for the material and skill in the work. Today, it uses high-technology equipment to meet the demands for highest the quality standards.
http://www.zanellamarmi.it/
Contact: Piero Zanella, Viale dell’Industria, 13, 37038 Soave (VR) – Italy
Tel: (+39) 045 7610230
Fax: (+39) 045 7613487
