Vitoria Stone Fair, February 07 to 10, 2023, in the Brazilian state of Espírito Santo brings a US$ 200 million projection in business

On show will be the Stone Concept and a special edition of the Stone Summit Casa Vogue presenting the many ways how to use the country’s colorful ornamental stones

Milanez & Milaneze, the organizers of the Vitoria Stone Fair, sent us the following press release:

With novelties, the biggest ornamental stone fair of the Americas happens from February 7th to 10th and celebrates its 20 years of existence and transformation in the sector.

After undergoing a transformation, with new environments, spaces designed to facilitate the closing of business between the more than 300 exhibiting brands and visitors, a 360º floor plan, innovative projects and segmentation by market niche, Vitória Stone Fair, considered the biggest ornamental stones fair in the Americas, is confirmed between the next 07th and 10th of February, in Espírito Santo.

Dedicated exclusively to professionals in the segment, including architects, designers and the construction market, the fair will be the stage for two major projects, prepared by renowned professionals in partnership with Milanez & Milaneze – the event organizer and company of the Group VeronaFiere: Stone Concept and a special edition of the Stone Summit Casa Vogue, which aim to present the innumerable ways of applicability and use of Brazilian ornamental stones.

Flávia Milaneze, CEO of Milanez & Milaneze, explains that the evolution of the event came naturally: “The fair was part of the trajectory of thousands of companies in Brazil and abroad. Over the past 20 years, we have helped build dreams, strengthen relationships, drive higher flights. Now, after three years without holding the fair, we want to deliver even more results, through new experiences and solutions. However, with the same purpose that moved us all these years: to generate value and business opportunities, understanding that Vitoria Stone Fair is the greatest strategic positioning tool in the sector”, she pointed out.

She also reinforces that the month of February is strategic for the sector‘s businesses and opens the world calendar of fairs. Taking place in Brazil, which has been one of the main exporters of natural stones in the world for years, Vitoria Stone Fair is responsible for more than US$ 200 million in business.

Ed Martins, president of the Union of Ornamental Stone, Lime and Limestone Industries of the State of Espírito Santo (Sindirochas), said that the sector is optimistic about the fair being held. “Despite the difficulties faced over the last few years, the stone sector in Espírito Santo was responsible for 83.3% of the total value of stone exports carried out by Brazil, accumulating US$ 1.14 billion in 2021. And it is with this feeling of optimism that we see in this

edition of Vitoria Stone Fair. The perspective is that we have an audience that is more focused on generating business and future opportunities”.

“The world ornamental stone sector is looking forward to the personal meetings, networking and, of course, orders that will arise with the realization of the Vitoria Stone Fair. The year 2021 was a milestone for our segment; since, in the first year of the Centrorochas and ApexBrasil partnership, we broke the historical record for national exports and in September 2022 we reached yet another historical record, surpassing the mark of 1 billion dollars in exports, anticipating in one month the value registered in 2021 This makes us even more optimistic”, pointed out Tales Machado, president of the Brazilian Center of Ornamental Stones Exporters (Centrorochas).

Vitoria Stone Fair 2023, 07 – 10

Opening Hours: Tuesday to Thursday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(17.01.2023, USA: 01.17.2023)