New in Our Stone Finder: Omani Beige/Sahara Beige, a very special limestone (marble) quarried and processed by Stones World International Co. LLC in the Sultanate of Oman

Name of the stone: Omani Beige/Sahara Beige

Stone type: Limestone (marble)

Color: beige, cream, gray

Quarry location: Sultanate of Oman

Description of the stone: Omani Beige/Sahara Beige is an exclusive stone from the picturesque landscape of Oman. It brings the impression of the desert to your home in a mixture of a calm sunset in the evening at an oasis and a sandstorm with clouds of mineral grains.

Peculiarities of the stone: it is a strong durable material, stronger than any other beige stone available in Egypt and Turkey etc; our material is very versatile and has been extensively used in projects worldwide , be it commercial or residential.

Application: interior, exterior, landscaping, hardscaping.

Finishes: polished, honed, sandblasted, bush hammered, brushed, leather, etc.

Company: SStones World International Co. LLC is a multinational company with diversified business units in Mining, Manufacturing, and Trading of Marbles and Granites. We solely operate quarries of our own in the Sultanate of Oman and Turkey. Our vision is derived from the passion to provide creative solutions to marble project executives and distributors. With the help of our professional team, we ensure the availability of large stocks with high-end products at reasonable costs. The company’s latest expansion is a world-class manufacturing facility (located at Industrial Area 7, Sohar, Sultanate of Oman) with the latest technology of highly advanced machines and processing lines.

Contact: P.O. Box 98, P.C. 104, AI-Bahja Complex, Muscat, Sultanate of Oman

Tel.: +968 9499 9526

Mail

Sales department: Mr. NADEEM Sayyed, Mob: +968 9499 9526

Technical Data: