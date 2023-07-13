Marsotto Edizioni’s new “Largo“ collection comes in keeping with the redesign of the square in front of the showroom

Designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby unobtrusively translated the triangular shape of Largo Claudio Treves into the table legs

A twinkle in the eye characterizes the new collection of the Italian brand Marsotto Edizioni: they are different tables designed by London designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby. The name “Largo“ of the collection is initially confusing and sends the viewer in search of explanations. After all, “Largo“ can have many meanings, and here it refers to one of the Italian words for “square.“

It refers – maybe – to the Largo Claudio Treves, where Marsotto Edizioni moved into its new showroom a few years ago and picks up on its triangular shape.

So, the viewer, of course, expects a triangular tabletop, but far from it – it is the table legs that the designers gave this shape to

And this is not only form but also has a function: because this gives a relatively large bearing surface on the top of the legs (“largo“ in Italian also means: wide), the table leg and top can be connected by simply plugging them together.

The connection is shown in the plate as a round surface with a stepped edge. Known something like this from Angelo Mangiorotti’s famous table “Eccentrico“ from 1979.

To make such inserts requires the highest skill in working the stone.

The collection consists of 3 types of tables (dining, coffee, side). In addition, Marsotto offers 5 types of marble (Carrara White, Marquina Black, Levanto Red, Alpi Green, Roman Travertine). As usual, there are 2 finishes possible (powder and matt polish). For the dining table, there are two shapes for the tabletop.

We add: behind a wink, however, there is often also a declaration of love, and that seems to be what this collection is all about in recent years, the Milan city council has in fact subjected the recently badly neglected, actually lovable square at the entrance to the Brera design district to cosmetic surgery, and perhaps Marsotto wanted to make a reference to the beautification with the collection.

As for costs for the transformation, the city mentions 400,000 €: the previously busy intersection was converted into a pedestrian zone, and the square had been visually expanded by various measures. In addition, a second tree was planted, so that there is now plenty of shade. For sitting, planters and small walls made of granite were placed around the tree trunks. The square itself was paved with natural stone of various sizes.

Marsotto had, in a way, supported the enhancement of this now beautiful and chic square with his showroom: the showroom is actually nothing to see but a door that picks up the facade pattern of the houses but uses white Carrara marble, unlike their cheap plaster. Only a small recess as a seating area for passers-by gives a hint that Marsotto invites more to the basement of the building.

Sizes:

Largo dining table (also in rectangular form):

L 202 x W 124 x H 72

L 202 x W 110 x H 72

L 242 x W 124 x H 72

L 242 x W 110 x H 72

L 282 x W 124 x H 72

L 282 x W 110 x H 72

Largo coffee table

L 140 x W 107,5 H 35

Largo side table

Ø 50 H 50

Ø 50 H 65

Ø 50 H 72

Other sizes on request.

Marsotto Edizioni

See also:



(14.07.2023, USA: 07.14.2023)