New in our Stone Finder: FIOR DI PESCO CARNICO, a magnificent marble with a white or grey background and bright veins ideal for bookmatching, quarried by Italian Margraf company

Name of the stone: Fior di Pesco Carnico

Stone type: marble

Color: white background with grey-green veins. The “Fior di Pesco Carnico DARK“ variety has a grey background.

Quarry location: Forni Avoltri (near Udine)

Description of the stone: a magnificent stone perfect for indoor paving or covering

Peculiarities of the stone: The durability and materiality make the Fior di Pesco Carnico an ideal choice for bathrooms. The bookmatch style, by mirroring the veins, gives it a refined touch.

Application: indoor and outdoor paving and covering

Finishes: polished, honed, brushed, sanded, bush-hammered, scratched

Company: Margraf Industria Marmi Vicentini is one of the leading companies in locating and processing natural stones from all over the world. “As worldwide ambassadors of the Italian know-how, we have built, with our marble stones, symbolic places of culture in all 5 continents. We have been turning Nature into architecture and design for 110 years; we have crafted it to become beautiful, imaginative and a tool for well-being“, as said on the webpage.

The company history started in 1906 as Industria Marmi Vicentini in the Vicenza province exploiting quarries in the Chiampo Valley. Since the beginning, the company focused on technological innovation and research, developing a natural synergy with the architecture and design industry worldwide. In the 1980es, Margraf Spa was founded, merging into the Gruppo Linea Marmo in 1999.

https://www.margraf.it/

Contact: Headquarters Margraf Spa, Via Marmi, 3, 36072 Chiampo VI, Tel: +39 0444 475 900

Technical sheets: download (1, 2)

